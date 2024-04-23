Do you know: Manisha Koirala was offered ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’; Here’s why she rejected!

In a surprising revelation, seasoned actor Manisha Koirala revealed that she was offered YRF’s romance musical ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, but turned it down due to Madhuri Dixit and regrets it to date.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Manish Koirala mentioned that she was offered to play Nisha in the film, but rejected the offer because she was ‘pitted’ against her ‘Lajja’ co-star Madhuri Dixit.

She said, “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn’t do Yash Chopra’s film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji [Dixit], and I got scared. I backed out of that project.”

She went on to divulge, “I went to Yash Ji’s office and told him, ‘Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri ji’. Somehow [because of] better judgment of mine, I think I missed out.”

Koirala mentioned that she immediately said yes to Rajkumar Santoshi for ‘Lajja’ because she didn’t want to repeat the same mistake twice. “I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. I realized I didn’t want to make that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of Lajja,” she added.

Written and directed by the late Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is one of the cult romance flicks of Bollywood, which eventually starred A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

Recipient of several prestigious accolades, ‘DTPH’ was the highest-grossing film of the year 1997.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha Koirala is awaiting her grand Bollywood comeback with veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, Netflix’s hotly anticipated ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

The six-part web series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant on May 1.

