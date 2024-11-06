Manisha Koirala reveals why she wanted a ‘second chance at life’ after cancer

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala who battled Ovarian cancer over a decade ago recalled the dark phase of life after the diagnosis and revealed why she wanted to survive for a second chance at life.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Manisha Koirala reflected on her cancer diagnosis in Nepal, when she thought she was going to die soon, and shared how she coped with the dark phase while undergoing the treatment.

She said, “In 2012, I was diagnosed and I had no clue that it was the last stage of ovarian cancer.”

“When I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely. We were in Jaslok Hospital,” she remembered. “There also, when the doctors came, the two, three doctors, the top doctors, and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die.”

Speaking about the treatment phase, Koirala added, “There were a lot of times I remember I would break down and I would see only darkness, hopelessness and pain and fear… I knew one thing, if I got a second chance at life, I had to go and fix the score because life gave me so much. And I felt I was the one who ruined everything. So I wanted to correct that mistake.”

“I felt responsible towards my work… because there were so many fans I had disappointed by doing bad films. I prayed that if I got a second chance, I really wanted to do the best that I could and not disappoint my fans. So I felt Heeramandi was that for me. I really put my every effort into that,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Koirala was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer back in 2012. She underwent treatment in New York and became cancer-free the following year, with long hours of surgery and intense chemotherapy sessions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series on Netflix, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, earlier this year.