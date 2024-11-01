Manisha Koirala, Kate Middleton exchange heartwarming letters of their cancer journey

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton unite in their cancer journey, exchanging heart-warming letters.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Cancer-surviving actor Manisha Koirala revealed that she received a warm letter from Princess Kate of Britain, expressing her joy over the former’s recovery from stage IV ovarian cancer.

“I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health,” Koirala said in her statement

Kate Middleton who announced in September that she is cancer-free after completing her chemotherapy, praised Koirala for her charitable efforts towards cancer awareness.

It is to be noted here that the ‘Heeramandi’ actor recently visited the London offices of the cancer charity Ovacome during her visit to the UK, and met patients there who are affected by ovarian cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ovacome ovarian cancer (@ovacomecharity)

“I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer,” she said of the visit. “Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others.”

Speaking about the special message from the Princess of Wales, Koirala reflected, “It does give one strength to go on. To be recognized by such an esteemed person like the Princess itself is a very motivating factor to carry on the work. It’s always great to know that somebody has appreciated one’s work.”

Also Read: 4 blockbuster movies passed on by Manisha Koirala To Karisma Kapoor

It is worth reminding here that Koirala was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer back in 2012. She underwent treatment in New York and became cancer-free the following year, with long hours of surgery and intense chemotherapy sessions.

She now works with Impacct Foundation of Tata Hospital Mumbai and Cancer Care in her home country Nepal, to raise cancer awareness.