‘Animal’ has ruined the culture of filmmaking in India: Manoj Bajpayee

Acclaimed Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee blamed films like Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, for ruining the culture of cinema and filmmaking in India.

While Manoj Bajpayee continues to enjoy rave reviews on his performance in the latest release ‘Joram’, Devashish Makhija’s thriller struggles hard to gain traction at the Box Office, given the ‘Animal’ tsunami and the competition with Vicky Kaushal-led mega production ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Speaking about the same in the latest outing, Bajpayee maintained that he is never bothered with the earnings and profits, because the money invested in their film’s production and promotion was much less than ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’, and hence is not looking to compete with them at the Box Office.

Going ahead, ‘The Family Man’ star also addressed the growing obsession with Box Office figures and them being the measure of talent and a title’s success. “I’ve always spoken against the obsession with box office and have always believed that it has ruined the culture of filmmaking in our country. Numbers being thrown at people’s faces isn’t the right thing to do,” he said.

Bajpayee continued, “They feel that if a film has collected 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country.”

“Now what happens is that when you are making a film, you are thinking about how to fool an audience to come to a theatre and come up with tricks to show that you’ve earned Rs 10 crore above its real collections on its first day. It’s like our key responsibility has changed completely,” the actor concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Ranbir Kapoor-led action thriller ‘Animal’ scored a bumper opening upon its release earlier this month and grossed over INR835 crores in worldwide ticket sales by the end of Day 17.

