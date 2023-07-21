Manoj Bajpayee called ‘bhikmanga’ for Rs.50 loan

One of the most acclaimed Indian actors, Manoj Bajpayee recalled when he was called ‘bhikmanga’ (beggar) by a friend upon asking for a loan.

In an appearance on journalist Rajat Sharma’s courtroom talk show ‘Aap ki Adalat’, Bajpayee revealed that he was once taunted as a beggar by his own friend when asked for a meagre loan of INR50 to travel to Delhi with him after completing the high school.

The actor mentioned that the same buddy later gave him the money as a donation.

The actor remembered the friend asking him if he had money to travel to Delhi, upon which Bajpayee said that he’d ask his parents. When learnt that the ticket to the Indian capital would cost INR50, he asked his friend to pay for him at the time and that he will return it later.

“Voh bola ‘bhikhmanga aadmi, tu kab chukayega? Tu pandit hai toh tujhe daan kar dia maine’ (He replied, ‘Beggar, when will you return? I’ll donate it to you’),” remembered ‘The Family Man’ star.

It is pertinent to mention that Manoj Bajpayee is currently one of the highest-paid Indian actors on OTT, following the back-to-back success of ‘The Family Man’, ‘Ray’, ‘Gulmohar’, ‘Farzi’ and ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Next, he has ‘Despatch’ and ‘Joram’ in the pipeline, in addition to Netflix’s web series ‘Soup’.

