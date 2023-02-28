Manoj Bajpayee had no work for 8 months after ‘Satya’; Here’s why!

Acclaimed Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed he didn’t work for months after his breakthrough performance in the crime flick ‘Satya’.

Being in the industry for almost three decades, Bajpayee broke through after his performance as the Mumbai gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Verma’s ‘Satya’ (1998).

However, the actor could not do much work in the following months and according to him, it was a conscious decision to turn down lucrative offers after the National award-winning performance.

In his recent tell-all with a digital channel, Bajpayee revealed to have done so in order to avoid stereotyping of his on-screen image. “After Satya, the industry looked at me as a new villain. I kept saying I won’t do villain [roles],” he told the host.

“After Satya, I was out of work for eight months.”

Bajpayee further explained, “I had a lot of offers and they were all opposite superstars as a villain. But I had thought of something else. It was tough to say no to that much of money and work.”

“I didn’t have both before Satya, and I was saying no to both after Satya. I didn’t know whether I was right in doing that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting the release of Rahul V. Chittella’s family drama ‘Gulmohar’. The title, marking the comeback of Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore, is set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

