Manoj Bajpayee has a piece of advice for Samantha; latter reacts

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee has some important advice for his ‘The Family Man’ co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

At a recent promotional outing for his upcoming OTT film, ‘Gulmohar’, Bajpayee was asked to send a message to his former co-stars. When asked to speak for Samantha, the actor replied, “Go easy on yourself.”

He went on to explain his statement saying, “She is very hardworking…But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man) it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (how much pain she is giving herself).”

A clip from the event was shared by a fan account on the micro-blogging site, reacting to which, the ‘Pushpa’ actor replied, “Will try sir.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screen in the second season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s spy-thriller web series, ‘The Family Man’.

Bajpayee reprised his role as the main protagonist Srikant Tiwari in the sequel season when Samantha joined as the antagonist, Rajalakshmi Sekharan. The show debuted on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video in 2019, and returned with the second season in 2021.

Individually, Samantha has ‘Shaakuntalam’ on the slate for the April release. She was last seen in the action thriller ‘Yashoda’.

On the other hand, Bajpayee is awaiting the release of Rahul V. Chittella’s family drama ‘Gulmohar’.

