Manoj Bajpayee has not had dinner in last 14 years: Deets

Acclaimed Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed his fitness secret saying he stopped having dinner 14 years ago.

In a recent interview with the host Kamiya Jani for a digital channel, ‘The Family Man’ actor revealed that he cut down on his daily consumption of food by eliminating one of his meals, after being inspired by his grandfather, and it has only proved to be better for various health benefits.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“13-14 saal ho gaye. I realized ki yaar ki mere grandfather bahut duble patle the… Aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha, toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat. Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan jo he control hona shuru hua. Mein kaafi energetic bhi feel kara aur kaafi healthy feel karna shuru kar diya (It has been 13-14 years. I saw how my grandfather had a thin frame and was always fit. So I followed him and started to eat like him which helped me lose weight. I also felt a lot more healthy and energetic since then),” Bajpayee shared.

“Then that was the time I decided that I will stick with this. Phir usme tweaking ye ki maine… fasting kabhi 12 ghante ka 14 ghante ka… raat ka dinner maine dheere dheere hatana shuru kiya… (Then I tweaked it further and started fasting for 12 hours to 14 hours and slowly, I eliminated dinner completely),” he explained, adding that the habit also helped him to stay away from heart-related diseases as well as diabetes and cholesterol.

The actor also mentioned that the kitchen at their home is ‘non-operational’ after lunch and only operates when their daughter returns from the hostel.

Manoj Bajpayee had no work for 8 months after ‘Satya’; Here’s why!

Bajpayee further noted that it was difficult to stick to initially, and he would overcome hunger pangs with a lot of water and healthy biscuits.