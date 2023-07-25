I’m still struggling to get some money: Manoj Bajpayee

One of the most acclaimed Indian actors, Manoj Bajpayee responded to the reports of his net worth being INR170 crore.

In a recent conversation with an Indian tabloid, ‘The Family Man’ star confirmed his net worth as reported by media outlets to be INR170 crores, after a successful stint on OTT platforms.

Laughing off the claims, Bajpayee told the publication, “I am still struggling to get some money into my kitty. After reading these reports, I just hope that the producers will now raise my salary.”

“I think to myself, ‘Kaash aish ho jaata (I wish it was true)’… At least, I could then just take off to some faraway place and be easy in life,” he quipped.

The versatile actor clarified the rumours, asserting that such sort of money is not possible with the kind of work he does or the type of cinema he makes.

In the same conversation, Bajpayee was asked if he ever thought about doing a project just for the sake of money, he replied, “That’s because I can’t do it. If that had been in my mind, I would have done it 25 years ago, when I was far younger. It is not me, and that is who I am and a part of my personality.”

“I can’t work only for money, for me craft is very important. And in return I just hope I get love from the audience and my well-wishers to pray for me,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that Manoj Bajpayee is currently one of the most successful Indian actors on OTT, following back-to-back hits including ‘The Family Man’, ‘Ray’, ‘Gulmohar’, ‘Farzi’ and ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Next, he has ‘Despatch’ and ‘Joram’ in the pipeline, in addition to Netflix’s web series ‘Soup’.

