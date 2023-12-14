‘I don’t want such type of embarrassment…’: Manoj Bajpayee’s wife’s reaction to his film

Acclaimed Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee shared that the biggest compliments and worst criticism of his work comes from his wife and former actor Shabana Raza as he recalled some of her reactions to his best and worst films over time.

In a new interview with an Indian tabloid, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his wife’s reaction to his movies and revealed that he prefers not to share the scripts of his projects with her to keep a surprise element, in what the actor called the biggest compliments and criticism of his work.

He said, “Shabana has the complaint that I don’t share scripts with her. Because I like giving surprises to Shabana. I wait for the reaction and emotions that follow after surprising her.”

“The biggest compliments and criticism I get are from Shabana. So whatever she feels after seeing the film should be first. So I don’t share scripts and she complains a lot about it. There have been fights about the same,” he added.

‘The Family Man’ star continued to recall his wife’s reaction to Hansal Mehta’s ‘Aligarh’ and shared that he was chatting with the filmmaker while she watched the film in the edit room. “I went inside and the film had just ended. I was like ‘Has it ended?’ Shabana did not even look at me, she went straight out and climbed down four floors, took an auto and went home. She cried a lot at home. So I wait for reactions like this,” Bajpayee remembered.

He candidly mentioned that it’s not always like that and the actor even gets to hear ‘yeh kya bakwaas hai (What nonsense is this)?’ at times.

Bajpayee remembered getting a call from Shabana once, who went like, “Apne jeevan mai, kisi sharmindagi wale kaam karne se pehle soch lena ki mujhe tumse ashayein hai. Aage se mujhe aise sharmindagi ka ehsaas bilkul nahi chahiye (Before doing anything in life, remember that I have expectations of you, and I don’t want any kind of embarrassment in my life). We can go to Delhi or we can go back to your village and settle down. But I don’t want such type of embarrassment.”

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee married former actor Shabana Raza (Neha), whom he had met right after her debut film. The couple has a daughter, Ava Nayla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bajpayee had quite a year in 2023 with ‘Gulmohar’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘Farzi’ and the recently-released ‘Joram’.

