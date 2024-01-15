14.9 C
Man’s body found in Karachi hotel

A man’s body was found at a hotel located at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police. 

According to police officials, a 52-year-old resident of Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Sohail was found dead at the hotel, who was set to fly to Malaysia tomorrow. A Dubai card was also found from the body, the police said. 

They further said no torture marks were found on the deceased’s body, while the cause of the death will come to light after the postmortem report. 

According to the family, the deceased was suffering from respiratory and heart disease. The police along with the nephew of Muhammad Sohail broke the door of the room when he did not pick up the phone call. 

According to police, further investigation into the matter is underway۔

Separately, police found a woman’s body inside a house in the Mehran Town area of Karachi’s Korangi district, in December, last year.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem. Police said that the parents of the slain woman blamed her mother-in-law for torture and murder.

