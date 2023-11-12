Man’s body found hanging from tree near Karachi Hill Park

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man’s body was found hanging from a tree near Hill Park Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased man whose body was retrieved from a tree has been identified as 58-year-old Massih.

Police officials stated that the family of the deceased man was not found even after several hours had passed.

Whereas, the hospital administration said that the incident seemed to be a suicide as per the initial investigation.

Furthermore, the body of 58-year-old Massih was shifted to Jinnah Hospital and the crime scene unit compiled a report after collecting evidence from the spot of incident.

Last month, in a shocking incident, a man committed suicide after shooting two in Shah Latif Town Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred in Shah Latif Town where two men identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid sustained injuries and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police officials said that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the spot of incident.

According to police, a dispute was going on between the landlord and tenant. The accused moved his family to another place a few days ago.