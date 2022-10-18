Mansehra contractor pulls apart bridge after non-payment

In a surprising move, a Mansehra contractor pulled apart the bridge he constructed after non-payment of authorities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, a local contractor was reportedly given the contract for the reconstruction of a bridge that was swept away in the recent floods in Mansehra’s Munawar Valley by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

After failing to get his dues from the authority, the Mansehra contractor pulled apart the bridge he constructed to express his anger.

On the other hand, the KDA has said that they have nothing to do with the bridge constructed at Munawar Nullah and they only provided funds for the installation of a chairlift in the area.

Earlier, police foiled a bid to steal iron slabs and other materials from the collapsed Hub River bridge, linking Karachi with Balochistan’s Hub city.

The Hub River bridge, which was in a dilapidated condition and required major repair, was washed away in heavy rains and flash floods in July this year.

A gang of thieves was carrying iron slabs and other valuable material of the collapsed structure, which was not removed by the National Highways Authority (NHA) from the site.

