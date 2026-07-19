MANSEHRA: Four tourists, including two women, were killed and one person was injured after a car travelling towards Naran fell into a ravine in Mansehra, police said.

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According to police officials, the accident occurred at Kawai, where the vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep ravine.

Police confirmed that all four people who died in the crash were tourists from Sialkot.

Rescue teams and local authorities reached the site following the incident, while further details about the cause of the accident are being investigated.

Read more: At least 39 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Earlier this year, seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin.

In a separate development, the Balochistan Transport department decided to install tracking systems in long-route passenger buses, last month.

A modern monitoring system is being introduced to prevent accidents on hazardous highways. Trackers will be installed in buses operating on national highways including N-25, N-50, N-65, N-70 and N-40.

According to the Transport Department, the trackers would enable real-time monitoring of bus speeds. Any instance of overspeeding will trigger an immediate alert to the control room.

Authorities have stated that no bus will be issued a route permit without a valid tracker certificate. Strict penalties and restrictions will be imposed on buses found violating the regulations.

The installation of trackers has been made mandatory for all passenger buses operating on national highways. Legal action will be taken against overspeeding and reckless driving.