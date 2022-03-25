Mansehra public gathering: ECP issues notice to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued another notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the violation of the election code of conduct after attending the Mansehra public gathering, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP’s district monitoring officer stated in the notice that PM Imran Khan violated the election code despite being issued a warning ahead of KP LG polls on March 31.

The DMO summoned PM Khan on March 28 for clarifying his position on the violation. The notices were also issued to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Senator Faisal Javed, Railways Minister Azam Swati, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Babar Saleem Khan, Saleh Muhammad Khan and Momina Basit.

The parliamentarians have been asked to appear before the ECP officers on March 28.

Earlier on March 22, PM Khan had been issued one more notice by the district monitoring officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitting his clarification on attending Malakand public gathering.

The second notice had also been issued to the federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed and others.

