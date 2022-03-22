PM Imran Khan issued another notice over Malakand public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been issued one more notice by the district monitoring officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitting his clarification on attending Malakand public gathering, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The district monitoring officer Malakand issued notice to PM Imran Khan for submitting the clarification on attending the public gathering in violation of the regulations of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The second notice was also issued to the federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed and others.

Earlier on March 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served another notice to the premier for participating in a public gathering in Malakand district ahead of the second phase of LG polls.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN’S KURRAM RALLY CANCELLED

The notice had been served over the violation of the election code of conduct. The spokesperson said that the notice was served over the premier’s address to the public gathering in Malakand district.

The ECP had also served notices to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Murad Ali, Ali Zaidi and Faisal Javed.

The top office-bearers have been directed to submit the clarification over the code violation via in person or their lawyers.

