PM Imran Khan’s Kurram rally cancelled

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday cancelled Friday’s visit to Parachinar in Kurram district owing to bad weather conditions, ARY News reported.

The decision was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit district Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where he will address a public gathering.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor, chief minister and some federal ministers will accompany the prime minister on the visit.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the prime minister Khan from visiting the Kurram district.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served show-cause notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices were also issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

