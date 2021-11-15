Mansha Pasha’s latest pictures go viral on social media

Actor Mansha Pasha shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile and it went viral on social media.

The viral images see the actor wearing a beautiful white outfit while posing for the camera. They have received thousands of likes by Instagram users including celebrities Areeba Habib and Armeena Rana Khan.

Here are the pictures that are making rounds on social media outlets.

Mansha Pasha – who is known for her superb performance as an antagonist in Surkh Chandni – is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media platform with at least a million followers. She regularly shares pictures of her family and projects.

The Aangan actor, in her statements, mentioned sustainable fashion has existed within desi societies and has only become a trend because it is been given a name.

Sustainable fashion/living:

Dont know why this has become a trend because its been given a fancy name. Its basically what parents in the subcontinent have always taught their children: cheezoin ko zaya mat karo aur kapre ko alag alag occasions par use karo! — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) October 24, 2020

Earlier, she said that she did not know about the term sustainable fashion or designing but has become a trend as there is a fancy name to it.

She said that the parents in the subcontinent always teach their children to not waste things and reuse their clothes on different occasions.

Mansha Pasha mentioned that she and Sanam Saeed wore each other’s clothes during the filming on their joint project.

