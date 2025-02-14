Justice Mansoor Ali Shah responds to govt’s ‘reference plans’

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Friday responded to Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah’s statement regarding a potential reference against two senior judges.

During an informal media talk with journalists, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah responded to a question regarding the judiciary’s efficiency.

When a journalist asked, “It is often said that you do not work?”, Justice Shah replied, “Look at the case disposal rate.”

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah further stated that the number of judgments published in law books is evident to all, and the complete record is available on the Supreme Court’s website.

“I have just come for tea after the oath-taking ceremony,” the judge remarked.

When asked about a possible reference against him, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah responded, “We will see when it comes. If I have done nothing wrong, why should I fear a reference? God is the ultimate judge.”

He emphasized that he holds no personal grudges or disputes with anyone and stated, “If there is an elephant in the room and no one sees it, what can be said?”

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also mentioned that he meets with all fellow judges regularly and even shares tea with them.

Earlier in the day six newly appointed judges took oath as the Supreme Court judges at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi administered the oath to them.

The newly sworn-in judges included: Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court took oath as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court.