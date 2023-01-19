Search for AGP continues as Mansoor Awan refuses to assume office

ISLAMABAD: The government has again started its search for new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) as Mansoor Usman Awan rescued himself from assuming the office, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

Sources told ARY News that Awan has informed the government about the decision, while the government has again started the search for a new AGP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as new Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) after Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his office.

Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Earlier, AGP Ashtar Ausaf tendered his resignation but he was asked by PM Shehbaz Sharif to continue till the appointment of his successor. Ausaf Ali had replaced Khalid Jawed Khan who resigned after the ouster of PTI government.

