Manu Bhaker’s father reacts to reports of daughter’s marriage to Neeraj Chopra

Rumours of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s marriage with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker began swirling around following their meeting after the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist was seen meeting Bhaker and her mother at an event after the Paris Olympics 2024.

Several media outlets reported that a marriage between the two athletes was on the cards after their interaction.

However, Manu Bhaker’s father has now shut down such reports, saying that the pistol shooter was not old enough to get married.

“Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now,” Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Further, Kishan said that the two athletes share a close bond as his wife considers Neeraj Chopra as her son.

“Manu’s mother considers Neeraj like her son,” he said while refuting the reports of romantic relations between his daughter and the javelin thrower.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra’s uncle also discussed the reports of the Olympian’s marriage.

“Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in different shooting events at the Paris Olympics 2024 while Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the javelin final after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem bagged the gold with his record 92.97 meters throw in the event.