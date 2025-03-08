Manushi Chhillar clears the air on dating rumors with Veer Pahariya

Bollywood actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has addressed the ongoing dating rumors linking her to Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya.

The two have been spotted together at public events and have interacted on social media, sparking speculation about a possible relationship.

However, Manushi Chhillar has now spoken out, putting an end to the rumors.

During a recent interview, Manushi Chhillar denied dating Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and called him a good friend. She explained that they only spent time together at a wedding where she didn’t know anyone.

“Oh, my God, poor Veer. No way. No, we are absolutely not dating. He’s a good friend. He was kind enough to accompany me at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone. That’s the only interaction I’ve had with him,” Manushi Chhillar shared.

Manushi Chhillar also spoke about the false stories surrounding her personal life. She said people often speculate based on who she spends time with, whether male or female.

“A lot of things written about my personal life are untrue. If I spend too much time with my girlfriends, people might assume I am not interested in boys. If I hang out with guy friends, people think we are dating. But now, I have learned to ignore it,” she added.

Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj. She later starred in The Great Indian Family (2023) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024). Up next, she will be seen in Tehran, where she shares the screen with John Abraham.

Earlier, up-and-coming Bollywood star Veer Pahariya, who recently made his debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’, said he is ‘not bothered’ at all with people making fun of him, but is rather thankful to trolls.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, young actor Veer Pahariya opened up on the relentless trolling he had been facing on social media, since the release of his debut film ‘Sky Force’ and its song ‘Rang’.

“I love it (trolling); I live for it,” Pahariya said. “My whole life I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes, and they become a meme. I have become a meme; can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance.”

“Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi here, they will recognise me,” he added.