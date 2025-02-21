Veer Pahariya is ‘thankful’ to trolls

Up-and-coming Bollywood star Veer Pahariya, who recently made his debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’, said he is ‘not bothered’ at all with people making fun of him, but is rather thankful to trolls.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, young actor Veer Pahariya opened up on the relentless trolling he had been facing on social media, since the release of his debut film ‘Sky Force’ and its song ‘Rang’.

“I love it (trolling); I live for it,” Pahariya said. “My whole life I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes, and they become a meme. I have become a meme; can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance.”

“Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi here, they will recognise me,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

The actor further revealed that he is in fact thankful to trolls, as they have brought him more work and hence, indirectly helped him earn more. “I’ll say this for the first time. Since my song came out and since it went viral and got trolled, my engagement has increased so much that so many doors and avenues have opened up for me after that,” he shared. “I’ve already performed at two weddings. I did that langdi step with the bride. I even joked with the groom, saying, ‘This is my fifth round. If I do two more, the bride will be mine’. So many work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I’ve got a hit song. I’ve got weddings, which is every actor’s dream – to be able to dance and perform at weddings.”

In the end, Pahariya maintained, “To those who are trolling, I will please wish that they troll even more so that I get even more weddings. And I earn more money.”

