Many PTI MNAs asked to hold acceptance of resignations: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claimed on Thursday that many Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are yet to decide on their resignations, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that a PTI delegation met him and some of them confirmed their resignations while the others gave statements on the media.

“I am fully satisfied after accepting the resignations of those MNAs who had made confirmations. Many PTI contacted me to hold the acceptance of their resignations as they are undecided yet.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘DENOTIFICATION OF PTI MNAS TO REDUCE POLITICAL TURMOIL’

Ashraf criticised that the opposition starts criticism in both conditions whether to accept resignations or not.

A journalist questioned the NA speaker regarding the acceptance of the MNAs resignations immediately after PTI chief Imran Khan hinted at returning to the assembly.

Ashraf rejected the impression and said that the process for the approval of the resignations was commenced when the PTI delegation met him. He asked the remaining MNAs to return to the assembly whose resignations are not approved so far.

MNAs denotification by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

READ: QURESHI SAYS ‘GOVT WANTED TO STOP TRUST VOTE VIA PTI MNAS DENOTIFICATION’

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

At the request of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified 35 more MNAs including top PTI leaders.

Prior to the latest move, the NA speaker put a condition to separately verify the resignations of the PTI lawmakers, however, the opposition party was urging Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to collectively approve the resignations.

In July last year, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

Comments