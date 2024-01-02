Manzoor Pashteen gets post-arrest bail in Tarnol police case

ISLAMABAD: The session court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved the post-arrest bail of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen in the Tarnol police station case, ARY News reported.

The federal capital police – after completing the judicial remand – presented the PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen before the senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court, where the court after hearing the argument approved the post-arrest bail of the PTM chief.

The court directed to submit a surety bond of Rs 5000 against the bail, meanwhile, the police and the prosecutor submitted the record of the case in the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a trial court in the federal capital has rejected the police’s request for further remand of the PTM leader and has ordered the PTM chief to be placed in judicial custody on December 31.

In another hearing last month, on December 07, the ATC in Islamabad handed over Manzoor Pashteen to Islamabad police on a seven-day physical remand against a case registered in Tarnool police station.

Islamabad Police produced Manzoor Pashteen before Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday morning and sought his physical remand.

During the hearing, Pashteen’s lawyer opposed the physical remand request. He said that Manzoor Pashteen was “abducted” from Balochistan and three days later he was produced in the court today.

The lawyer told the court that Manzoor Pashteen’s car was also “fired” upon in Balochistan.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand and ordered the police to produce him again on December 14.