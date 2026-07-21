Mara Wilson reveals major issue with popular ‘Matilda 2’ theories

Mara Wilson shared her two cents on a Matilda sequel. In her review, it won’t be successful.

During an interview with Fanboy Expo, the former child star said she’s open to revisiting the beloved character, though she has reservations about one of the most popular fan theories.

In the interview with PEOPLE, Wilson noted, “People always ask me about doing a Matilda 2. And that could be possible, according to People magazine. However, she questioned the frequently suggested concept of centering the story on Matilda’s daughter.

“One thing that people always say is, ‘Oh, maybe it could be Matilda’s daughter.’ And I have some issues with that, because I think Matilda’s powers come from her adversity,” Wilson observed. “They come from the bad things that she went through, and the whole point is that she overcame these things.”

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She explained that Matilda’s journey was about finding strength through learning, friendship and perseverance despite her difficult upbringing. “And so I don’t think Matilda would raise her daughter to be in a position where she developed those powers to protect herself,” Wilson speculated.

Wilson also admitted another question has stumped her. “Also, and this is a tricky question, but who would Matilda marry? Who’s good enough for Matilda? Matilda’s such an awesome character that I can’t imagine who she would marry and have kids with, you know?”

Released in 1996 and directed by Danny DeVito, Matilda became a beloved family classic. While no sequel has been announced, Roald Dahl’s story has since lived on through the hit stage production Matilda the Musical and its 2022 film adaptation starring Alisha Weir.