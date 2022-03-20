March 27 rally: PM Imran Khan wants all records of attendance broken  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared the logo of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad on March 27 ahead of a no-trust move against him and said that he wanted all records of attendance to be broken on the day, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, the prime minister in a series of messages said that he wanted all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan.

“We stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians’ souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth,” PM Imran Khan said.

Want all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan. We stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians’ souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022



In a previous tweet hours before, Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters that the crooks and traitors of the country are falling in a trap.

PM Khan shared Shams Tabrizi’s quote, “Do not worry about tricks and cheaters. If some people are trying to trap and hurt you. Allah is also trapping them. Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remains unpunished, an no good remains without being awarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be.”

Message to my workers and supporters: The crooks and traitors of our country are falling in a trap. pic.twitter.com/bNxD8QIiy6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 19, 2022

