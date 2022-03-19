Crooks, traitors falling in a trap, PM Imran Khan tells PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters that the crooks and traitors of the country are falling in a trap, ARY New reported on Saturday.

PM Khan shared Shams Tabrizi’s quote, “Do not worry about tricks and cheaters. If some people are trying to trap and hurt you. Allah is also trapping them. Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remains unpunished, an no good remains without being awarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be.”

Message to my workers and supporters: The crooks and traitors of our country are falling in a trap. pic.twitter.com/bNxD8QIiy6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 19, 2022

Earlier on March 17, PM Imran Khan had said that it was good for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that all turncoats were exposed and expressed hopes that the no-confidence motion will be failed soon.

Imran Khan had asked the spokespersons that they should hold the nerve as the government will win the battle. He clarified that he will not step back from his ideology at any cost nor any NRO will be given to the corrupt people.

