PM Imran Khan orders PTI workers not to repeat Sindh House-like incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers not to repeat the Sindh House-like incident and strictly follow the court orders, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan called on PM Imran Khan today in which he briefed him over the hearing of the Supreme Court (SC).

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan and AGP Khalid Jawed Khan held consultations on different legal affairs. The attorney general apprised the premier regarding the top court’s reservations over the attack on the Sindh House.

Later, PM Khan directed PTI workers not to repeat the Sindh House-like incident again besides following the court orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SC served notices to political parties today while hearing a petition about the attack on Sindh House Islamabad by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers.

A two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The court issued notices to the ruling PTI, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) as parties in the case.

The bench directed the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police to submit his report to the court by Monday. The bench also ordered the capital police chief to take steps according to the law.

Yesterday, a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

The PTI workers stormed the building and broke the main gate to enter the premises while chanting slogans against the opposition and the party’s estranged members staying in Sindh House.

