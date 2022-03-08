Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan met PM Imran Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan has held an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan and AG Khalid Jawed Khan held consultations over the legal affairs during the recent meeting.

After concluding the meeting with the premier, the attorney general departed from the PM House.

PM Khan and Khalid Jawed’s meeting was held at a time amid the major political developments today.

Earlier in the day, the joint opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-confidence motion.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

Following the latest developments, Prime Minister Imran Khan said today the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not going anywhere and the opposition’s no-confidence motion against him will fail.

Moreover, PM Khan has rejected the demands of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen group after they demanded to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad to convey the demands of the Jahangir Tareen group.

JKT group wants replacement of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, sources privy to the development said. “I will not replace Usman Buzdar,” PM Khan replied after listening to the demands from Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail.

Buzdar will continue working as Punjab CM, Imran Khan said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran had expressed his support for Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and said it will not be easy to replace him.

The premier had signalled that Usman Bazdar will not be removed from his post. He said that no one else has done as much work as Usman Buzdar did while being the chief executive of Punjab.

