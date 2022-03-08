PM Imran Khan rejected demands of Jahangir Tareen group: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has rejected demands of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen group, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The development comes after Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad to convey the demands of the Jahangir Tareen group.

JKT group wants replacement of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, sources privy to the development said. “I will not replace Usman Buzdar,” PM Khan replied after listening to the demands from Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail.

Buzdar will continue working as Punjab CM, Imran Khan said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran had expressed his support for Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and said it will not be easy to replace him.

According to ARY News, the premier had signalled that Usman Bazdar will not be removed from his post. He said that no one else has done as much work as Usman Buzdar did while being the chief executive of Punjab.

