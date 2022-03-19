SC serves notices to political parties in Sindh House attack hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday served notices to political parties while hearing a petition about attack on Sindh House in Islamabad by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The court issued notices to PTI, PML-N, People’s Party and JUI as parties in the case.

The bench directed the I.G. Police Islamabad to submit his report to the court by Monday.

“The court have no interest in the political process, the no-trust motion proceeding should be held according to the constitution,” the bench observed.

The bench also ordered the capital police chief to take steps according to the law.

“All political parties should assist the court through their lawyers,” the court directed.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan was also present in the court hearing.

Tasawwur Awan represented the Supreme Court Bar.

Earlier, AGP said that the people have right to protest. “Mr Attorney General the Supreme Court Bar has petitioned the court and wants enforcement of the law,” Chief Justice Bandial said.

“The news reports saying the government also wants to petition the court over Aticle 63-A,” the CJP said.

“It has been decided to file a Presidential reference over Aticle 63-A upto Monday,” AGP said. “The Bar wants public peace and enforcement of Article 95,” CJP said. “We are giving our opinion on Article 63 along with this petition,” CJP said.

AGP asked the court to keep the presidential reference separate from the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar.

“Yesterday we witnessed an incident against the freedom of opinion and protest,” CJP said.

“There is no justification of violence, however, there is right to protest peacefully,” AGP argued. “A case was filed against 13 persons and 13 protesters were released today,” he said.

“The Supreme Court Bar have apprehensions with regard to the law and order,” the CJP said. “The incident has been against the constitutional right of the freedom of expression,” the top judge said. “There is no other opinion over it,” AGP Khalid Javed said. “The political temperature shoots up, wich resulting in this incident,” he added.

“We have nothing to do what is happening, we are sitting here for the supremacy of the constitution,” the chief justice said.

“Do you think an attack on the public property is a bailable offence,” the CJP questioned.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until 1:00pm on Monday.

A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers yesterday entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

The PTI workers stormed the building and broke the main gate to enter the premises while chanting slogans against the opposition and the party’s estranged members staying in Sindh House.

