PM Imran Khan decides holding more public gatherings before March 27

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold more public gatherings before the D-Chowk massive power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan will address a public gathering at a new venue within a few days. A party leader suggested the premier to address a rally in Gujrat.

After consultations, the ruling political party will announce the schedule of PM Khan’s next public gathering.

The federal government led by PTI has also expedited efforts to foil the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan cancelled his visit to Parachinar in Kurram district owing to bad weather conditions. The decision was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that the premier will visit district Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where he will address a public gathering.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor, chief minister and some federal ministers will accompany the prime minister on the visit.

It may be noted here that the PTI government had announced to hold a public gathering at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27, whereas, the joint opposition decided to hold a rally in Islamabad on March 25 and announced to stay in Islamabad till the voting on the no-confidence motion.

