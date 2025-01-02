‘Marco’ actor appeals to fans after film leaked on piracy sites

Indian film actor Unni Mukundan made an appeal to his fans after his Malayalam-language Box Office hit ‘Marco’ was leaked on piracy sites.

Touted as one of the most violent Indian films of all time, Unni Mukundan-led ‘Marco’ garnered acclaim from audiences and critics alike, with many movie-goers hailing the title as one of the most well-made films of last year.

However, the Box Office flight of the Malayalam-language movie hit a roadblock earlier this week, after it was leaked online on several piracy sites.

Responding to the film’s leak, Mukundan turned to his Instagram handle on Monday, pleading with fans to watch the movie in theatres only. “Please don’t watch pirated movies,” he requested. “We are helpless. I’m feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online.”

“It’s a request,” he added.

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, Malayalam-language Box Office juggernaut ‘Marco’ stars Mukundan in the titular role, along with Siddique, Jagadish and Mathew Varghese. The A-rated action-packed thriller follows gangster Marco and the powerful Adattu family, who dominate Kerala’s gold mafia.

Made on a meagre budget of INR30 crore, the Christmas release witnessed a massive 151% jump in its ticket sales on New Year.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, the total collection of ‘Marco’ currently stands at INR77 crore.

