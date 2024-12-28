Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ shows replaced with a Malayalam film

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Baby John’, which opened at INR11.25 crores – a rather shocking opening day figure for a holiday release – dipped further to INR5.13 crores on day 2, with a struggle to cross even INR20 crores by the end of day 3, which happened to be the first theatrical Friday for the title.

Amid this disappointing run, and with no major releases scheduled until mid of January 2025, theatres have decided to replace the multiple shows of ‘Baby John’ with the Hindi version of Haneef Adeni’s Malayalam-language action thriller ‘Marco’, starring Unni Mukundan, to reap in maximum benefits of the holiday season.

Speaking to a local publication in the country, a source close to the exhibitor said, “On Thursday, the film (Baby John) suffered a huge drop which made it clear for the exhibitors that it won’t even grow on Friday. As a result, cinemas across the country have reduced its showcasing.”