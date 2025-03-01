WATCH: Marco Jansen covers 28m to take stunning catch in England clash

South Africa allrounder Marco Jansen pulled off one of the top catches in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 during their game against England in Karachi on Friday.

The left-arm pacer grabbed the screamer after dismantling England’s top-order with his exceptional bowling.

England were off to a disastrous start after opting to bat first as Marco Jansen sent their top three batters back to the pavilion inside seven overs.

However, he did not finish there and took one of the stunning catches of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 to see Harry Brook return to the dugout after scoring 19 runs.

The brilliant fielding display was witnessed in the 17th over when Keshav Maharaj bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump to the England batter, enticing him to go big.

Harry Brook charged at the ball, attempting to smash it over midwicket, but he mistimed the shot as the ball soared in the skies.

Marco Jansen, who was stationed at long-on, covered 28 meters in the outfield, dived to his right and grabbed on to the ball.

Brook departed after scoring 19, leaving England struggling at 99/4 in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against South Africa who are looking to book a spot in the semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

While England have been knocked out of the ongoing tournament, South Africa will qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with any result apart from a heavy loss.

South Africa Playing XI: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.