ISLAMABAD: Rising against the dramatic silhouette of the Margalla Hills, where the buzz of GT Road meets the quiet promise of a city built from scratch. Faisal Hills is far beyond an ordinary housing scheme; it is a master-planned community built with vision. Positioned along Main GT Road against the scenic backdrop of the Margalla Hills, Faisal Hills enjoys a strategic location with direct connectivity to Islamabad through Margalla Avenue.

This prime access places key sectors of the capital within approximately a 15-minute drive. With the continued expansion of Margalla Avenue, connectivity is expected to become even stronger, linking Faisal Hills more efficiently with the M-1 Islamabad–Peshawar Motorway and improving access to Islamabad International Airport within approximately 20 minutes. NOC approved project by RDA, Faisal Hills stands as a planning-first township with organised roads, green belts, underground utilities and landscape-led development.

Life, Fully Loaded

Step inside Faisal Hills and the ambition becomes impossible to ignore. The country’s largest Roots International Schools & Colleges campus anchors a serious commitment to education. The state-of-the-art 125-bed Hanif Medical Complex is currently under development to meet residents’ future healthcare needs. Add to this a Miyawaki Forest, sprawling family parks, round-the-clock gated security and sporting arenas built for cricket, football, futsal, padel, tennis, basketball and fitness enthusiasts alike. Soon, a 354,000 square-metre championship golf course and club will crown the development as one of the most complete lifestyle destinations in the region.

The Jewel That Sparkles Above It All

The World Takes Notice

That relentless pursuit of getting the fundamentals right has now put Faisal Hills on the world map, crowned with the Best Masterplan Pakistan Award at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-2027 held in Bangkok, Thailand, part of the prestigious International Property Awards. Ch. Zohair Majeed, Director, FaisalTown Group, received the honour at a glittering ceremony held with American Standard and GROHE.

Addressing the achievement, Ch. Zohair Majeed said the award reflected the group’s commitment to delivering projects that go beyond conventional development.

Faisal Hills is also home to Faisal Jewel, the rising 22-storey tower that pierces the skyline as the “Jewel in the Sky.” With a 4-star Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, luxury apartments and a bustling mall inside it, this is no ordinary high-rise. It is a crown jewel that has already conquered the international stage, sweeping both Best High-Rise Architecture, Pakistan and Best High-Rise Development, Pakistan at the International Property Awards 2025.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering world-class projects that go beyond bricks and mortar. We dedicate this recognition to our clients, our partners, and the entire Faisal Town family. Every project we undertake carries the weight of that trust, and these awards remind us of the responsibility that comes with it.”

Vision Still Unfolding

The story of Faisal Hills has only just begun. New phases, expanding infrastructure, and fresh lifestyle additions continue to roll out, all true to the original masterplan. The international spotlight has not changed what Faisal Hills is, it has simply confirmed what its planners believed all along: that a city built on vision is a city built to last.

For media enquiries, contact FaisalTown Group Marketing Department.