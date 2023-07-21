Margalla Hills rape case: Suspect files post-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect Noman Razzaq has filed a bail plea in a local court of Islamabad in the Margalla Hills Trail 3 rape case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The prime suspect Noman Razzaq in the Margalla Hills rape case filed a post-arrest bail plea in the sessions court of Islamabad. The additional sessions judge Adnan Rasool marked the bail plea which will be heard on July 26.

The accused stated in the plea that he was framed in a fake harassment case for defamation purposes.

‘Blackmailing act’

On Tuesday, a police probe revealed that the rape incident reported on Trail 3 of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills turned out to be a ‘blackmailing act’ by an organised gang.

Islamabad police had arrested the prime suspect on Monday who allegedly raped a woman at the Margalla Hills Trail 3.

Police officials told the media that the rape allegations were levelled following a personal dispute between two friends.

Islamabad police spokesperson said in a statement that a man namely Noman had a fight with his friend Anwar who later hired a gang for taking revenge.

The spokesperson detailed that Anwar contacted a girl namely Saima to frame Noman in fake rape case. Saima was part of an organised blackmailers’ gang whose members include Dr Sidra Ismail, a fake journalist Shakeel and a fake police officer Manzoor.

Saima and Dr Sidra Ismail had staged a drama to frame Noman in a rape case. Noman had been asked to meet the girl at Margalla Hills Trail 3.

As per the plan, the girl have to stage a rape drama and her accomplices would film the whole episode to trap Noman. The scenario went changed when the girl’s accomplices did not reach the location after the meeting. The girl went to the Kohsar police station and filed a case.

For the initial probe, the officials summoned the girl to the police station where she revealed all facts before a magistrate.

The Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that it is an organised gang whose members used to trap and blackmail people to receive extortion.

The spokesperson added that Sidra and another member of the gang Anwarul Haq have criminal records, whereas, Sidra was also nominated in two cases in Sheikhupura and Muridke.