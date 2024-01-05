James Gunn asks Margot Robbie to make DC Universe comeback

Hollywood director James Gunn has requested celebrated actress Margot Robbie to make her comeback to the DC Universe (DCU).

A report by IGN stated that James Gunn has asked her to return to the franchise by reprising her character Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn or play a different character in its upcoming projects.

James Gunn’s request for Margot Robbie to return to work in DC films comes after she shared her views on famed singer Lady Gaga playing the character in ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’.

The ‘Barbie’ star had said that she was willing to hand over her part to other stars.

James Gunn admitted that he would love to work with Margot Robbie in DC film franchise.

“I haven’t talked to Margot [Robbie] about Harley for a long time,” Gunn said. “But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley.

“I mean, other than in [Joker: Folie à Deux] or the animated shows.”

Actor Margot Robbie portrayed the live version of Harley Quinn. Her character was first seen in ‘Suicide Squad‘. Her first collaboration with James Gunn was in its sequel ‘The Suicide Squad‘.

Harley Quinn had a standalone film named ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)‘.

