Margot Robbie breaks silence on Kylie Minogue biopic rumors

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has opened up about the speculation on Wednesday regarding Kylie Minogue in the coming biopic.

The goddess actress was amazed to know Kylie had chosen her for playing the role of pop superstar for a complete film.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, reacting on the news, the Margot Amazedly remarked, “This is wild information… Why has nobody ever told me this before?”

Moreover, in this regard, she has rejected the option while saying, “I am beyond honoured. Of course I could not.”

Furthermore, the 35-year-old mother added that I can’t sing like Kylie.

Added to that the Oscar-nominated actress reflected on her very first meeting elsewhere in the interview, with Kylie as they bonded over cocktails at LA’s famed Chateau Marmont after the latter’s team arrival.

The Suicide Squad actress recalled that I thought it was going to be about work or a charity thing.

“But she just said, ‘You’re an Aussie, I’m an Aussie, we should hang out,’” added Margot.

However, the Margot Robbie has finally made a returned to big screen after taking a brief hiatus from acting.

Meanwhile, actress reportedly took a pause reasoning for enjoying motherhood as she welcomed her first son in October 2024 with her husband Tom Ackerley.

Currently, the Australian actress could be seen in new flim A Big Bold Beautiful Journey along with worldly known actor