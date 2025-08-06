Margot Robbie likely to star in Tim Burton’s remake of ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’

Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie is likely to star in filmmaker Tim Burton’s remake of the cult flick ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’, with her LuckyChap Entertainment in talks to produce.

After the massive success of ‘Barbie’, Australian actor Margot Robbie is ready for yet another leap, by collaborating with seasoned filmmaker Tim Burton, for a remake of the sci-fi horror hit, ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’ (1958) – a woman-led variation of ‘The Amazing Collossal Man’ and ‘The Incredible Shrinking Man’, both the which were released in the previous year. Margot Robbie – News and Updates

According to the details, writer Gillian Flynn, of ‘Gone Girl’ fame, has penned the first draft of the screenplay for Burton’s reimagination of the cult hit; however, she is no longer associated with the project due to her other commitments. Therefore, the makers are currently hunting for a replacement, which would decide Robbie’s fate for the coveted role.

Reports suggest that Burton, who also co-produces the Warner Bros. title with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper, is currently in early talks with Robbie. If things work out, she would also back the project under her banner, LuckyChap.

Notably, Robbie and Burton have given Warner Bros. its most successful movies in the last two years, i.e. ‘Barbie’ (2023) and ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ (2024), respectively.