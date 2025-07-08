Sydney Sweeney to replace Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ sequel?

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney revealed if she would like to replace Margot Robbie as Barbie if offered a live-action sequel.

Young actor and producer Sydney Sweeney, who currently has her hands full with ‘The Housemaid’, a Christy Martin biopic, as well as season 3 of her hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’, shared her thoughts on starring in the sequel of Greta Gerwig’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Barbie’.

While the actor confessed that a ‘Barbie’ sequel would be too good an opportunity to be passed on, Sweeney clarified that she would not want to play the titular role of Mattel’s iconic doll.

“I’d have to read a script, but I’m a huge, huge fan of Margot [Robbie], so I would not be opposed to it,” she said in a recent interview.

However, Sweeney did agree to the suggestion that she could play sister to Robbie’s Barbie in the sequel.

Notably, Margot Robbie, along with Ryan Gosling, led the ensemble cast of ‘Barbie’, also featuring America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa among others.

Co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action adaptation arrived in theatres in July 2023.

