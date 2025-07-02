web analytics
Sydney Sweeney sparks Orlando Bloom dating rumours after Venice stroll

Hollywood actors Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney fuelled dating rumours after they were spotted together in Venice.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The two actors, currently in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, have reportedly become single recently.

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she broke up with Jonathan Davino, while Orlando Bloom has reportedly parted ways with singer-songwriter Katy Perry after a nine-year relationship.

Sweeney and Davino, engaged since 2022 after dating since 2018, reportedly faced “major issues” leading up to their split, with their spring wedding plans derailed by the Hollywood actor’s packed schedule and mounting stress.

Fans began speculating about a relationship between the two Hollywood stars after they were spotted strolling casually in Venice.

Sydney Sweeney sported a black floral dress and red sandals, while Orlando Bloom wore a black T-shirt, shorts, and shades.

Read more: Orlando Bloom hangs out with Kim Kardashian soon after Katy Perry split

The surprising outing came amid reports that quoted insiders as saying that Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, are ‘pretty much done’ with this relationship.

Meanwhile, TMZ claimed that Sweeney was not interested in dating anyone after calling off her engagement to Davino.

The publication, quoting an insider, reported that the Hollywood star’s outing with Bloom was nothing but a stroll through the streets of Venice.

According to the insider, Sweeney was entirely focused on her career and enjoying her single life.

