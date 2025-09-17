Margot Robbie wants to "redo" her role in The Wolf of Wall Street

Margot Robbie clarifies why she wants to “redo” her “not very good” breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Scorsese cast the then-unknown Robbie as Naomi in his film on Wall Street crook Jordan Belfort, throwing her into the deep end with Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort.

Critics mainly applauded Robbie and DiCaprio’s highly entertaining peek behind the curtain of Wall Street, giving it a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience score.

In addition, the film was also a box office success, grossing $407 million on a budget of approximately $100 million.

Robbie’s career was immediately boosted, and she went on to feature in major franchise films such as Suicide Squad, as well as Oscar bait like I, Tonya, which earned her a Best Actress nomination. Her newest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, will be released on September 19.

Moreover, despite gaining widespread welcome for giving a heroic identity to the Wolf of Wall Street performance, Robbie isn’t happy with the work she poured into the movie, telling ScreenRant’s Ash Crossan in an interview for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey that she wanted to “redo” Naomi’s role if she could:

“Oh wow. I would love to redo my role in The Wolf of Wall Street just because I was so young, and I don’t think I was very good at acting back then. I think I could do a lot better now. I’d love to go back and do it better.”

Besides being annoyed with the young actor, Scorsese and DiCaprio were delighted with Robbie’s violent improvisation and immediately decided to cast her as Naomi.

That was not the only time Robbie went all the way for The Wolf of Wall Street. When a scene involving full-frontal nudity came up on the shooting schedule, Scorsese told her she could wear a robe if she felt uncomfortable, but Robbie denied, performing the nudity as she felt it was right for her character (via Talking Pictures):

“The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked—that’s the card she’s playing right now.”

Robbie revealed that filming the scene when she and DiCaprio have sex on a pile of money in the film The Wolf of Wall Street left her with paper cuts.

These stories reflected that Robbie was willing to do just about anything for the sake of the Wolf of Wall Street role, even risking nasty paper cuts, and that dedication is part of why she was able to make such an indelible impression as Naomi.

Nonetheless, the actor is concerned about her performance, as she has confessed.