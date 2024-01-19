MARI petroleum makes gas discovery in Sindh

In a recent development, Mari Petroleum Limited has successfully claimed to discovered a gas well in the second Ghazij formation in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the company, drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters, revealed in a statement that the exploration has yielded promising results.

An impressive output of 6.57 million standard cubic feet of gas per day is anticipated after the drilling process, marking a noteworthy addition to the region’s energy resources.

The gas pressure in the Ghazij formation was reported at 306 pounds per square inch, while the well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities. MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.

Last year, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced another oil and gas discovery, second in this week, at the Kot Nawab in Sinjhoro Block, in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

The OGDCL has announced that 125 barrels of oil per day, 0.483 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and 400 barrels of water per day.

According to the company’s stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL is the operator (76 percent) of Sinjhoro Block along with Orient Petroleum Inc (19 percent) and Government Holdings Private Limited (five percent) as joint venture partners.