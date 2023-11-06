Watch: Maria Malik entertains netizens with hilarious reel

Rising actor Maria Malik entertained netizens with a hilarious reel that went viral across social media platforms.

Maria Malik took to her Instagram account with another funny reel, revealing a rather unusual lesson she has learnt from the bees. “I’ve learnt this from honeybees that if anybody bothers you, just attack them,” the celebrity mimicked in the video, with a poker straight face.

“A silent message,” she captioned the now-viral reel clip, which was played by thousands of her fans on the gram.

Over the weekend, the ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ actor also shared her recreation of the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ meme of the Indian seller.

Thousands of her followers including industry fellows showered their love on the viral posts with likes and comments for Malik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malik is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, co-starring Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Hammad Shoaib. The additional supporting cast of the family play also features Shahood Alvi, Daniyal Afzal Khan and Ayesha Toor among others.

The story of ‘love, misfortune, and a twist of fate’, written by Nadia Ahmed and co-directed by Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

