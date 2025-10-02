Mariah Carey talks about her longtime clash with Eminem

Legendary singer Mariah Carey has at last commented on her dispute, which has been going on for a long time, with widely known rapper Eminem.

Mariah Carey reacted to the assertion that she “started beef” with the rapper after he requested to portray his mother in the 2002 movie 8 Mile during an episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on October 1.

“This summer, a music producer claimed the real reason why you and Eminem started beefing was because he approached you about playing his mom in 8 Mile. Is there any truth to that? asked the host.

To which Mariah responded, “From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don’t think that he actually… Well, who knows who approached whom?” she said to Andy.

When the host further asked if that “ignited the beef,” the singer answered, “No, I mean, maybe. It depends on (on) what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric.”

However, Young, a music producer who started working with Mariah in 1988, has revealed that he was introduced to Eminem earlier in June.

The producer further disclosed on the TFU podcast that Slim Shady seemingly required Mariah, who is potentially four years older than him, to portray his role’s mom in 8 Mile.

“She did not like that at all. Her insecurities kicked in big time,” Young further added.

Last month, Carey playfully called out the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards), despite receiving the Moon Person trophy for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

American pop star Mariah Carey, who was among the notable winners at this year’s star-studded MTV VMAs ceremony, hosted by rapper LL Cool J, was honoured with the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, for her lifelong contributions to music.