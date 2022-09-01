Mariam Nafees shares important message regarding flood donation

Actor Mariam Nafees said the people should trust those whom they donate charity and relief items for the floods victims.

She posted a video on Instagram saying that those who misuse donations and charity should be held accountable.

“The point of making this video is because I have been receiving messages of people saying politics be kept aside and the nation should come together as a nation and fight this catastrophe,” she said. ” I’m all up for it. I agree but this is also the time that people should understand the ground realities that how these politicians divert the flood water to the villages in order to save their lands.

“They divert it to different cities where there are children, pregnant women and families and people who are getting displaced but they are being selfish and they don’t care.”

She added: “So it’s time that you know who you are trusting with your aid and it’s the time they are held accountable for what they are doing even at this time.”

The celebrity thanked people for being so generous with their donations and for trusting her and her husband with them. She said, “We will make sure that we will take your relief items and distribute them among the affectees ourselves soon.”

