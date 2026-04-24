The US Department of Justice is easing restrictions on certain marijuana products and accelerating ​the drug’s reclassification as less dangerous, marking one ‌of the biggest shifts to U.S. drug policy in decades.

Reclassifying marijuana would be a ​first step in narrowing the wide ​policy chasm between state and federal cannabis ⁠laws, with the drug already legal ​in some form in more than ​40 states.

Marijuana is currently grouped with heroin and LSD. Reclassification would move it to Schedule III, alongside ​Tylenol with codeine and ketamine.

Medicinal cannabis ​is legal in some form in 47 states, ‌3 ⁠United States territories, and the District of Columbia.

Below is a list of U.S. states along with Washington, D.C., District ​of Columbia, ​Guam and ⁠North Mariana Islands where marijuana is legal for recreational and medical ​purposes:

States that allow non-medical use States ​that ⁠allow only medical use Alaska Alabama Arizona Arkansas California Florida Connecticut Hawaii Delaware Kentucky Illinois Louisiana Maine Mississippi Massachusetts New Hampshire Michigan North Dakota Minnesota Oklahoma Missouri Pennsylvania Montana South Dakota Nevada Texas New Jersey Utah New Mexico West Virginia New York Tennessee Ohio North Carolina Oregon South Carolina Rhode ⁠Island Georgia Vermont Indiana Virginia Wisconsin Washington Iowa Maryland Wyoming Colorado

** ​Source – City of Los ​Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation & CDC