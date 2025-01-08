Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison bag BAFTA Rising Star nomination

Marisa Abela, who portrayed late singer Amy Winehouse in the biopic ‘Back to Black’, and ‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison, are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at next month’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

Marisa Abela is nominated alongside fellow ‘Industry’ actors David Jonsson, most recently seen in sci-fi horror ‘Alien: Romulus’, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Rizwan’s credits include the film ‘In Camera’ about an aspiring actor facing constant audition rejections and the Netflix series ‘Kaos’, a modern reimagining of Greek mythology.

British television drama ‘Industry’ follows a group of graduates competing for jobs at a top investment bank.

Jharrel Jerome, known for the Oscar-winning film ‘Moonlight’, the animated superhero movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and most recently biographical sports drama ‘Unstoppable’, completes the list made public on Tuesday.